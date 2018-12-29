Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 5Horne
- 2McGeachie
- 6Marr
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 11MacDonald
- 9Mackin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Banner
- 15McLaughlin
- 16McLaren
- 17Binnie
- 19Rutkiewicz
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4MarshBooked at 24mins
- 5DeasBooked at 36mins
- 3MalcolmSubstituted forPyperat 33'minutes
- 7Cox
- 6Miller
- 10Fraser
- 11Buchanan
- 9Renton
- 8Allan
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Sheerin
- 15Skelly
- 16Sneddon
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Pyper
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 708
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 1.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 1. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren L. Smith.
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Cowdenbeath 1. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Pyper replaces Blair Malcolm because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).