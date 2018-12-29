Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 5Wilson
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 2ForbesBooked at 53mins
- 4O'Kane
- 14Barr
- 21Brown
- 3Orru
- 18Ogilvie
- 17Hurst
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 7See
- 8Hamilton
- 9Murrell
- 11Phillips
- 15McIlduff
- 19Neill
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 20Watson
- 6LairdBooked at 45mins
- 4Black
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 17Hall
- 18Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
- 26Galbraith
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Edinburgh City 2. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Shepherd.
Booking
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Booking
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.
Attempt saved. Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Watson with a cross.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Declan O'Kane.
Foul by Adam Watson (Edinburgh City).
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).