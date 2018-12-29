First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Peterhead 2.
Elgin City v Peterhead
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14BronskyBooked at 34mins
- 4McHardyBooked at 24mins
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7Omar
- 10Sutherland
- 9McLeish
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 15Wilson
- 16Scott
- 20Hay
- 22McGowan
- 23Sopel
- 25Loveland
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 10Leitch
- 33Gibson
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 11McLean
- 14Kavanagh
- 16Home
- 21Gibson
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Greg Morrison.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Peterhead 2. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Penalty saved! Rory McAllister (Peterhead) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
Dismissal
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the red card.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Peterhead 1. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Greg Morrison (Elgin City).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).