Scottish League Two
Elgin0Peterhead2

Elgin City v Peterhead

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14BronskyBooked at 34mins
  • 4McHardyBooked at 24mins
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Omar
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Scott
  • 20Hay
  • 22McGowan
  • 23Sopel
  • 25Loveland

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 10Leitch
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 11McLean
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 16Home
  • 21Gibson
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Peterhead 2.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Greg Morrison.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Peterhead 2. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Penalty saved! Rory McAllister (Peterhead) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.

Dismissal

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the red card.

Penalty conceded by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Peterhead. Rory McAllister draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Peterhead. Rory McAllister draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Peterhead 1. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Foul by Greg Morrison (Elgin City).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1815123382546
2Peterhead17132238122641
3Clyde18113431171436
4Annan Athletic187472621525
5Elgin188192835-725
6Cowdenbeath175482121019
7Queen's Park175481320-719
8Stirling175392127-618
9Berwick1741121742-2513
10Albion1713131338-256
