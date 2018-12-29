Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Trialist
- 4Fagan
- 5ForresterBooked at 23mins
- 3WilsonBooked at 44mins
- 7Watson
- 8Gallagher
- 6Wharton
- 11McGeough
- 10Greene
- 9Trialist
Substitutes
- 12Gracie
- 14McMahon
- 15Kearney
- 16Eley
- 17Wylie
- 18Watters
- 19Murdoch
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 4Wilson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 10Johnston
- 8Sinnamon
- 7Moxon
- 5Bradley
- 11Wallace
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Minto
- 14Roberts
- 15Sonkur
- 16Wright
- 17Muir
- 18Fergusson
- 19Creaney
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Booking
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Jamie Gallagher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic).
Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from very close range misses to the left.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Trialist (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.