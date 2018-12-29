Scottish League Two
Albion0Annan Athletic0

Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Trialist
  • 4Fagan
  • 5ForresterBooked at 23mins
  • 3WilsonBooked at 44mins
  • 7Watson
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6Wharton
  • 11McGeough
  • 10Greene
  • 9Trialist

Substitutes

  • 12Gracie
  • 14McMahon
  • 15Kearney
  • 16Eley
  • 17Wylie
  • 18Watters
  • 19Murdoch

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 4Wilson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 10Johnston
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 7Moxon
  • 5Bradley
  • 11Wallace
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Minto
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Wright
  • 17Muir
  • 18Fergusson
  • 19Creaney
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).

Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.

Attempt missed. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 0.

Booking

Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).

Jamie Gallagher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.

Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic).

Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from very close range misses to the left.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Trialist (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1815123382546
2Peterhead17132238122641
3Clyde18113431171436
4Annan Athletic187472621525
5Elgin188192835-725
6Cowdenbeath175482121019
7Queen's Park175481320-719
8Stirling175392127-618
9Berwick1741121742-2513
10Albion1713131338-256
