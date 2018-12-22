Ben Tollitt: Tranmere Rovers forward joins Wrexham on loan

Ben Tollitt has made three league appearances for Tranmere Rovers this season

Tranmere Rovers forward Ben Tollitt has joined National League side Wrexham on an initial short term loan deal.

Tollitt was a youngster at Everton before spells in non league with Widnes and Skelmersdale United.

The 24-year-old joined Portsmouth in 2015 and moved to Tranmere a year later after an initial loan spell at Prenton Park.

"I really do believe I've joined a club who are on their way back up," Tollitt said.

Wrexham manager Graham Barrow said: "Ben is an exciting young player, a real pacey wide attacker, I have watched him many times over the past few years and he gets you off your seat."