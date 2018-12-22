Ben Tollitt: Tranmere Rovers forward joins Wrexham on loan
Tranmere Rovers forward Ben Tollitt has joined National League side Wrexham on an initial short term loan deal.
Tollitt was a youngster at Everton before spells in non league with Widnes and Skelmersdale United.
The 24-year-old joined Portsmouth in 2015 and moved to Tranmere a year later after an initial loan spell at Prenton Park.
"I really do believe I've joined a club who are on their way back up," Tollitt said.
Wrexham manager Graham Barrow said: "Ben is an exciting young player, a real pacey wide attacker, I have watched him many times over the past few years and he gets you off your seat."