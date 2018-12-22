Bury: Teenage prospect Joe Adams signs first professional deal
-
- From the section Bury
Bury's teenage midfielder Joe Adams has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the League Two club.
The 17-year-old has made three appearances this season, including a first start in their 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Leicester Under-21s in October.
Adams has also played for Wales at under-17 and under-19 level.
"I have complete faith that Joe that can go on to cement a first-team place at this club in the coming seasons," said manager Ryan Lowe.