Bury: Teenage prospect Joe Adams signs first professional deal

Joe Adams made his EFL debut in a 3-2 home defeat by Northampton in April

Bury's teenage midfielder Joe Adams has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the League Two club.

The 17-year-old has made three appearances this season, including a first start in their 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Leicester Under-21s in October.

Adams has also played for Wales at under-17 and under-19 level.

"I have complete faith that Joe that can go on to cement a first-team place at this club in the coming seasons," said manager Ryan Lowe.