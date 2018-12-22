African Confederation Cup: Etoile du Sahel overcome Stade Abidjan to progress

African Confederation Cup trophy

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia progressed in the African Confederation Cup on Friday despite losing 1-0 away to Stade Abidjan of Ivory Coast in a round-of-32 second leg.

The club from Sousse qualified 3-1 on aggregate having built a three-goal advantage from the first leg at home last weekend.

Etoile have a rich history in African club competitions, including in the African Confederation Cup which they have won twice, in 2006 and 2015.

Stade went ahead in the return match after 50 minutes when Soumaila Bagayoko scored, but hopes of a dramatic second-leg comeback by the Ivorian club failed to materialise.

Petro Atletico of Angola maintained a 100 percent record this season in the competition when they won 1-0 at home against AS Nyuki of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Luanda club won by the same score in Kinshasa last weekend, giving them a 2-0 overall victory and a place in the play-offs draw on 28 December.

Tiago Azulao scored the only second-leg goal midway through the second half for Petro, who defeated Orapa United of Botswana home and away in the preliminary round.