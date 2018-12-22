Andros Townsend goal: Reaction to Crystal Palace winger's strike against Man City

Townsend strike
It was in the moment it left his boot, as they say

Call off the search - we've got our goal of the season (maybe?bevanc) and we're not even halfway through the campaign.

Andros Townsend etched his name on the award with a stupendous strike for Crystal Palace against Manchester City on Saturday.

The winger lashed in a left-footed volley from 30 yards, bang-smack into Ederson's top-right corner.

"It's definitely the best goal of my career, against the best side I've ever played," said Townsend.

"It sat up perfectly for me, I knew I couldn't take a touch as City would have been on me and on the counter - and as soon as it left my foot I knew it had a good chance."

Haven't seen it? Match of the Day is on at 22:30 GMT on BBC One - make sure you tune in - and presenter Gary Lineker was impressed.

Gary Lineker tweet.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright dusted off a few emojis...

Ian Wright

Former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba has called it early...

Fabrice Muamba

Actor Chris O'Dowd showed he still has the same problems as the rest of us...

Chris O'Dowd

And Townsend's team-mate Pape Souare may not have been in the Palace squad, but showed he's a team player by getting his phone out and applauding the strike...

Pape Spouare

