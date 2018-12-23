Amadou Haidara: Mali international ‘motivated’ after move to RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara spent two-and-a-half seasons with Austrian top flight club RB Salzburg.

Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara says he feels 'motivated' to succeed with RB Leipzig following his move from Austrian side RB Salzburg and is looking forward to proving himself in the German Bundlesliga.

RB Leipzig confirmed Haidara has signed a contract with the German club until June 2023 and will arrive in January.

Haidara will have to wait until March to return to the pitch as he is nursing a knee injury which he sustained last month, having played nine league matches this season, scoring two goals.

"I'm very pleased to have joined RB Leipzig, and of course, get the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga," the 20-year-old told the club's website.

"My priority now is to get back to full fitness as soon as possible. I'm on the right track but I still need time until I'm ready to play.

"I'm really motivated and can't wait to join up with the squad in Leipzig. Playing here will help me to further develop and also prove myself in the Bundesliga," Haidara added.

RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is delighted with their new acquisition and believes Haidara has the qualities to replace their former midfielder, Guinea's Naby Keita, who is now with Liverpool.

"We are delighted to have signed Amadou. We've been following his progress in Salzburg, as he's grown into an absolutely exceptional talent there. There aren't too many players of his age who have so much potential," said Rangnick.

"He has all the capabilities to follow in Naby Keïta's footsteps. Of course, it's a shame that he won't be able to play for a bit due to injury, but we hope that he's back to full fitness soon, and will be able to play a part in the second half of the season."

Amadou Haidara has made six international appearances for Mali

Haidara who has made six appearances for Mali, including three matches in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, spent two-and-a-half seasons with Austrian top flight club RB Salzburg.

He played a total of 48 league matches and scored six goals, helping the team to reach last season's Uefa Europa league semi-final.

Haidara was twice sent on loan to Austrian second tier feeder side FC Liefering, netting two goals in 25 matches in his two spells.

The former Mali under 17 and 20 international moved to Salzburg after spending his youth career with JMG Academy Bamako.