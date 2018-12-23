African Champions League: Big clubs survive scares to reach group phase

The 2018 African champions Esperance, who played in this months' Fifa Club World Cup, will be in the Champions League draw on 28 December

Wydad Casablanca, TP Mazembe and Orlando Pirates were among the clubs to survive scares on Saturday before progressing to the group phase of this season's African Champions League.

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco needed away goals to survive after losing 3-1 at Senegalese club ASC Diaraf, who lost the round-of-30 first leg 2-0 in Casablanca.

After the Moroccans fell two goals behind in Dakar, Mohamed Ounnajem converted a Wydad penalty before Diaraf scored again a minute from time.

Five-time champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo equalised through veteran Tresor Mputu to draw 1-1 at Zesco United of Zambia and progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa, who had the toughest task after only drawing 0-0 at home to African Stars of Namibia last weekend, won the return match 1-0 on an artificial pitch.

Zambian Justin Shonga atoned for squandering several first-leg chances by scoring the crucial goal after 55 minutes in Windhoek.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the other South African contenders, outclassed Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya 4-0 in Pretoria after a goalless first encounter.

Uruguayan Gaston Sirino, Liberian Anthony Laffor and Venezuelan Jose Meza scored for Sundowns and Walid Omar deflected a shot from New Zealander Jeremy Brockie into his net.

Sikiru Alimi was the two-goal star as Lobi Stars of Nigeria squeezed through on away goals at the expense of Kenya's Gor Mahia in Enugu..

Alimi scored after 79 and 88 minutes to earn Stars a dramatic 2-0 second-leg win with the tie ending 3-3 on aggregate.

Lobi reached the group phase in their only previous Champions League appearance in 2000 while Gor were hoping to become the first qualifiers from Kenya.

Ismaily of Egypt lost 2-1 away to Cameroonian side Coton Sport, but advanced 3-2 overall as they seek to become African champions 49 years after achieving the feat for the only time.

There will be seven more second legs on Sunday with record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt defending a 2-0 lead over Ethiopians Jimma Aba Jifar in Addis Ababa.

The 16 survivors, including holders Esperance of Tunisia, will be split into four groups when the draw is made on 28 December.