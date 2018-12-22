Cardiff city 'focused' on January recruits, say Warnock and Dalman

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United: Neil Warnock admits that the 5-1 loss is an 'embarrassment'

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and chief executive Mehmet Dalman say they are focused on strengthening their squad in the January transfer window.

The Bluebirds are outside of Premier League relegation zone at Christmas despite suffering a 5-1 thumping to Manchester United.

Dalman says the Bluebirds will back Warnock, who has repeatedly stated he needs January reinforcements.

"We are very focused on the January window," said Dalman.

"In fact, we're working extremely hard. We're looking to bring in three or four players.

"We're sort of half way through that target list and we'll continue to work hard at it."

However, Warnock says he is only too aware that it will not be easy to attract players to Cardiff, who have the lowest wage bill in the Premier League.

"We need more players, we do, but it is difficult, I can only do what I can do really," he explained.

"I can put names forward, but getting them over the line is not as simple as that really."

Striker search 'not going well'

Dalman has warned that Cardiff are struggling to sign the new striker that Warnock covets.

"It's not going well. Every time we go for somebody, things change. It's difficult," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"The January window is a difficult window to do business in.

"We have a very good approach to the transfer targets we have. We all have a say in what we should be doing.

"At the end of the day, the manager really dictates who his targets are."

Cardiff boss Warnock has repeatedly spoken of a desire to add a new striker to his squad, with the Bluebirds linked with a move for Troy Deeney last summer, while they have been scouting Nantes forward Emiliano Sala in recent weeks.

Warnock admitted the Bluebirds are focused on adding a forward, but hopes current squad member Kenneth Zohore can lessen the need for a new player.

Zohore played a key role in helping the Bluebirds reach the top flight, but is yet to score in seven Premier League appearances.

"I was pleased our 'new signing' Ken Zohore played quite well today, I have been waiting for that for three months," he said.

"He's trained really well and looks more like himself from last year. That has been a massive plus for me.

"If he plays well it helps our search for a striker, as it is not the most important thing if he plays like that.

"But if on January 31 he goes back to how he has been, I've got problems! I need him to set his stall out and show me what he can do."