Premier League stats: Manchester City, Andros Townsend, Bournemouth, Huddersfield
Andros Townsend boosted his reputation for the spectacular, Nathan Redmond's long wait for a goal came to an end, and there was a proud moment for a young Irishman.
BBC Sport looks at the best stats from the Premier League on Saturday.
- Leicester midfielder James Maddison has created 41 goal-scoring chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other English player.
- Bournemouth have seen their opponents pick up five red cards this season in the Premier League, more than any other side.
- Nathan Redmond scored his first Premier League goal of the season for Southampton with his 28th shot at goal.
- Since the start of last season, Huddersfield Town have had more different players booked for diving than any other Premier League team (four - Rajiv van La Parra, Alex Pritchard, Laurent Depoitre and Chris Lowe).
- At the age of 18 years and 169 days, Southampton striker Michael Obafemi became both the youngest player to score in the Premier League for Southampton and also the youngest player from the Republic of Ireland to score in the competition.
- Manchester City have lost two of their past three Premier League games - as many as in their previous 61 combined.
- Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has scored 17 Premier League goals - with 10 of those coming from outside the box.
- Newcastle have won just two of their past 10 Premier League games at St. James' Park (D1 L7).
- Fulham have failed to find the back of the net in six of their past nine Premier League games.
- West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of their past 11 Premier League home games.
- Watford's Gerard Deulofeu scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career.