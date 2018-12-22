Hibs 1-1 Livingston: Neil Lennon criticises side's efforts

Florian Kamberi missed from the penalty spot before Hibs found an equaliser

Hibs' strikers are "not performing, not working hard enough, and not brave enough" at the moment, said Neil Lennon after his side were held by Livingston.

Top scorer Florian Kamberi missed a penalty before defender Ryan Porteous cancelled out Ryan Hardie's opener.

After taking four points in successive games against the Old Firm, Lennon was unimpressed by his side's efforts.

"They have to look at themselves and, if they don't, January is on the horizon," he told BBC Scotland.

"Martin Boyle was back to his old self, Efe Ambrose was driving the game, but the other players have got to come to their level. I don't know if it's a confidence thing but it's been going on for weeks now.

"We're unbeaten in five and I'm complaining, but the level of performance isn't good enough. And there's no excuse for a lack of application."

The draw means Hibs stay behind Livingston in the Scottish Premiership table.

The Easter Road side are in seventh place before a trip to Ibrox on Wednesday, followed by the Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Easter Road.

Lennon started with Lewis Allan, 22, and Oli Shaw, 20, in attack, with the more established Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren second-half substitutes.

"We showed good character, but it's difficult trying to win without centre forwards being near the level they're supposed to be at," said Lennon, who exempted Allan from criticism.

"Yes, we've had a hard week, but we rested players because they were on their backsides having had two tough games in three games. There should have been a freshness and it's two points dropped."