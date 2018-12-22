League One: Raith Rovers end Arbroath's unbeaten run

Liam Buchanan scored his fourth goal in seven games for Raith Rovers as they beat leaders Arbroath

Ten-man Arbroath's unbeaten League One record was halted by a 2-0 defeat to second-placed Raith Rovers at Gayfield.

The Red Lichties had won eight league games in a row since a 1-1 draw at Stark's Park in October.

Scott Agnew's 84th minute goal earned East Fife a 1-0 win over Forfar, while Montrose moved fourth after beating Stenhousemuir 3-1.

Airdrieonians and Stranraer both posted 1-0 wins over Brechin and Dumbarton respectively.

Arbroath fell behind to Rovers through a fine free-kick from on-loan Daniel Armstrong after 19 minutes.

Liam Buchanan's close-range finish - his fourth goal in seven games - doubled the visitors' lead in the 37th minute before Arbroath had Gavin Swankie sent off for a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time.

Lewis Vaughan hit a post for Raith after the break as they cut Arbroath's lead to 10 points with a fourth win in five games.

Loanees Christian Antoniazzi and Euan Henderson struck in the first half to put Montrose ahead against bottom-of-the-table Stenhousemuir at Links Park.

Paul Watson extended Montrose's lead in the 67th minute, with Mark McGuigan netting a consolation nine minutes from time. Stenny have now lost six of their last seven games.

Daryl Duffy's second-half penalty helped Airdrieonians claim a first win in four as they beat Brechin 1-0, while Kyle Turner's solitary effort in the 66th minute saw Stranraer win by the same scoreline at Dumbarton.