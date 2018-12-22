League Two: Blair Henderson scores 25th goal of season as Edinburgh City win

Blair Henderson scored his 25th goal o the season in Edinburgh City's 2-0 win away to Cowdenbeath

Blair Henderson scored his 25th goal of the season as Edinburgh City maintained their five-point lead at the top of League Two.

Scott Shepherd and Henderson scored in the 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath, who had Jason Talbot sent off for a second booking.

Second-placed Peterhead defeated Stirling Albion 4-1.

Albion Rovers lost 3-0 to Clyde, while Annan and Elgin City thumped Berwick and Queen's Park 4-0 respectively.

Jack Leitch volleyed Peterhead in front after 13 minutes when the visitors failed to deal with Willie Gibson's cross.

Rory McAllister registered his 11th goal of the season from a tight angle to make it 2-0 in the 28th minute before Derek Lyle's bullet header from Gibson's cross extended their advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

Cameron Eadie headed in another Gibson delivery, with Ronan Hughes grabbing a consolation.

Albion's miserable season continued as they went down 3-0 at home to Clyde.

Rovers, who lost for a seventh time in eight league games, fell behind when David Goodwillie netted for the 12th time this season before John Rankin doubled Clyde's lead and Ally Love rounded off the scoring.

Annan ended a six-game winless run in the league in some style as they eased to a 4-0 home win over Berwick.

Steven Swinglehurst opened the scoring in only the second minute and added his second in the 69th, with Owen Moxon and Aiden Smith netting in between.

Elgin also won 4-0 against Queen's Park; Shane Sutherland opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute.

Brian Cameron and Sutherland added further goals, Josh Peters missed from the spot for Queen's in the 76th minute and Iain Flannigan rubbed salt into the home side's wounds in the 63rd minute.