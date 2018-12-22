Gary Lineker, Spartans & fox faeces - Lowland League club have day to remember

As matches were nearing their climax around the country, a problem emerged in the closing stages of the Scottish Lowland League meeting between Spartans and Gretna...

Edinburgh side Spartans were leading 2-1 at the time, and had to summon a hesitant club official brandishing a shovel to remove what turned out to be fox excrement from the Ainslie Park surface.

Spartans - who held on to win - later said that more than 300,000 people had viewed the tweet, including some familiar names...

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker poked fun at his infamous diarrhoea episode at the 1990 World Cup

One Twitter user asked "Booked for persistent fouling?" while another joked: "This is going to leave a stain on the club's reputation."

And Scottish singer Amy MacDonald, who is married to St Johnstone defender Richard Foster, told her 250,000 followers that she could "not stop laughing".