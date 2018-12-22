Gary Lineker, Spartans & fox faeces - Lowland League club have day to remember
As matches were nearing their climax around the country, a problem emerged in the closing stages of the Scottish Lowland League meeting between Spartans and Gretna...
Edinburgh side Spartans were leading 2-1 at the time, and had to summon a hesitant club official brandishing a shovel to remove what turned out to be fox excrement from the Ainslie Park surface.
Spartans - who held on to win - later said that more than 300,000 people had viewed the tweet, including some familiar names...
One Twitter user asked "Booked for persistent fouling?" while another joked: "This is going to leave a stain on the club's reputation."
And Scottish singer Amy MacDonald, who is married to St Johnstone defender Richard Foster, told her 250,000 followers that she could "not stop laughing".