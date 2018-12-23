Peter Schmeichel: Ex-Man Utd keeper considering applying for director role

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel won nine major trophies with the club

Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel says the club should appoint a director of football and believes he would make a good candidate.

United sacked Jose Mourinho as manager on Tuesday and have named ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker boss, with the side thrashing Cardiff 5-1 in his first game in charge on Saturday.

They do not have a director of football but are expected to recruit one.

"I'm actually thinking about putting my name in there," Schmeichel said.

Former Tottenham and Southampton head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, who is at German top-flight side RB Leipzig, has being linked with the position.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek, former Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel added: "It's a tough thing to find out about yourself, everyone looks at you; the scrutiny, and I'm not afraid of that. It's also a really big change in what I've done.

"I really want to get involved in football again at some point. I know I'm getting older, but my life has just turned out a different way after I retired from football."

The 55-year-old spent eight years at Manchester United as a player, winning five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League.

He is widely regarded as one of United's greatest players and was named Footballer of the Year twice during his time at the club.

"What's really important is to get the Manchester United culture back and the identity back," said Schmeichel.

"I would like to see [the job go to] someone who has played there, and can bring some of that Sir Alex [Ferguson] mentality back in the whole of the football club.

"I'm considering: 'Do I have the qualities?' And if I come up to an answer to that question, then I will put my name in the hat.

"I'll have a good think about this over Christmas and New Year and make a decision about it."