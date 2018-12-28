Manchester United v Bournemouth

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his side win twice and score a total of eight goals since taking over as Manchester United's caretaker manager

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forwards Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial all face late fitness tests.

Caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Chris Smalling is not likely to return from his foot problem until the middle of January.

Bournemouth will be without club captain Simon Francis for up to nine months following the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham.

He joins Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling and Adam Smith on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Never mind Auld Lang Syne, there perhaps ought to be a chorus of "Happy Days Are Here Again" at Old Trafford to see out a tortuous year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing his unexpected opportunity with a positive approach that's clearly rubbing off on the players.

The importance of the mental side of sport can't be overstated.

We're seeing the other side of it in Bournemouth, with their belief hit by a poor run of results from an imposing fixture list.

Get this one over with (with any points a bonus), and they can get back to winning points from games against those around and below them. United were recently - they may not be again.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "When you win, everyone is happy so let's just keep that run going.

"We've got to focus on our performance against Bournemouth and get three points because the last two games have been fantastic."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Sunday will be a tough game. Whenever you go to Old Trafford it's a tough assignment.

"We're looking forward to rising to the challenge, they've had two good results.

"We'd love to elevate our position of course, we're still in control of what we do this season. That's important and we're always striving to improve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are on a roll with two wins out of two under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but I still think it is going to be very difficult for them to make the top four.

I do think they will beat Bournemouth, who are on a terrible run of eight defeats from their past 10 games in all competitions. The Cherries' form has fallen away since the start of November, when they conceded a last-gasp winner against United - it has all gone horribly wrong for them since then.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

After losing their first ever league match with Bournemouth in December 2015, Manchester United are unbeaten in each of the last six Premier League games against the Cherries.

Bournemouth have never beaten United at Old Trafford in all competitions, losing six times and drawing one and scoring just two goals.

In total, Bournemouth have won just two of their 15 previous matches against the Reds in all competitions.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are one short of equalling their club record for most Premier League defeats in a single calendar year (10), set in 2001, 2014 and 2015.

They have conceded 31 league goals this campaign, which is already more than the whole of last season (28 goals conceded) and the 2016-17 season (29 conceded).

This is the first time they have conceded more than 30 goals after 19 matches of a top-flight season since 1962-63.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to become only the third United manager to win his first three league games, after Sir Matt Busby and Jose Mourinho.

Romelu Lukaku has scored seven goals in six league games against Bournemouth, including six in his last three.

Bournemouth