Burnley v West Ham United

Felipe Anderson scored twice as West Ham beat Burnley 4-2 in November

TEAM NEWS

Robbie Brady may again miss out for Burnley because of a knock sustained earlier this month, while fellow midfielder Steven Defour is also doubtful because of a calf problem.

Matt Lowton is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

West Ham hope Pablo Zabaleta can return from illness in time for Sunday's game.

The Hammers, who were only able to name six substitutes in their last match, will monitor the fitness of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: West Ham's victory at Southampton on Thursday means the Hammers have taken more points in December than Burnley have all season.

Five wins in their last six for Manuel Pellegrini's side means they will start this match as strong favourites to inflict further misery on Burnley, who have lost nine of their last 11.

Felipe Anderson, who turned the game at Southampton around with two goals, also scored twice at the London Stadium when West Ham defeated Burnley 4-2 in early November.

This calendar year has been one of contrasts for both clubs. It will be fascinating to see how it ends for them this Sunday.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We know there's a lot of work to be done. We've never overthought it.

"We defended so well last season and clearly this season at some points we haven't done.

"I'm not stupid, I know our stats... the key moments at both ends of the pitch, you have to be deadly at one end and safe as houses at the other, and we haven't got that balance right."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Really I never expect before the season where we must be. We must go game by game and we have to demonstrate in every game what we can do.

"Every team invests well in players, this league is so strong.

"So before the season you just have to take it game by game, but always be ambitious."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley need to show something here - some fight, at least.

One of their problems is that, whoever plays up front, their strikers are all much of a muchness. In the past at least one of them has been in the kind of form to nick them some goals but at the moment none of them look much like scoring.

I am still going to back the home side to get a positive result because of what we have seen from them in the past but, at the moment, things do not look good.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just one of their last nine games against West Ham in all competitions (D2, L6).

Their solitary victory was March's 3-0 win at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have won six of the nine Premier League games between these sides (D1, L2).

Burnley

The Clarets have won one of their last 12 top-flight games, losing nine of those matches.

They have lost six of their previous seven games, including the last three.

Burnley have already conceded 41 goals in the Premier League this season, two more than they shipped in total last term.

The most Premier League goals Joe Hart has conceded in a single campaign is 42 (whilst on loan at Birmingham City in 2009-10) - he is one short of matching that tally.

Burnley's last seven top-flight goals have all been scored by different players.

They have gone 62 Premier League games without being awarded a penalty. Their last spot-kick was awarded (and scored) in a 3-1 defeat at Everton on 15 April 2017.

They have lost their last five Premier League home games played on Sunday.

Chris Wood has been directly involved in five goals in three Premier League games versus West Ham (four goals, one assist).

West Ham United