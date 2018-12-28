Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has won three of his last four Premier League home fixtures as a manager versus Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy, who has missed three matches with a back injury.

Martin Kelly may also return following two weeks out with a groin strain, but Christian Benteke remains out.

Chelsea will be without forward Pedro, who sustained a hamstring injury in the Boxing Day victory at Watford.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also expected to miss out having picked up a similar injury in the same match.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Any team that can win at Manchester City should have no fears about Chelsea. OK, Palace didn't beat Cardiff, but they created 31 chances - their highest number in a Premier League match in 15 seasons.

No side outside the top four has more clean sheets. They also beat Chelsea at home last season.

But they've won just one of their 12 London derbies since and they've never won consecutive home league games against Chelsea.

The Blues still blow hot and cold. They're over reliant on Eden Hazard, who's been involved in a league-high 19 goals. But they have won three of their last four.

This is difficult to predict.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea had an off-day against Leicester last weekend, but that does not happen very often under Maurizio Sarri.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won two of their last four league encounters with Chelsea, as many victories as they had registered in their previous 18 matches (D4, L12).

Chelsea could suffer consecutive away league defeats against Palace for the first time.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in three matches (W2, D1), their longest run of the season without defeat.

The stalemate with Cardiff was their seventh clean sheet in the Premier League this season - only Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have more.

The Eagles could keep four consecutive top-flight home clean sheets for the first time since the club record run of five in a row in 1992.

Palace have not won their final league match of a calendar year since 2011, a 1-0 victory at Millwall in the second tier.

Wilfried Zaha has failed to score and made only one assist in his last 12 Premier League appearances.

Palace have won only two of their last 14 Premier League London derbies at Selhurst Park (D2, L10).

Chelsea