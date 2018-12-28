Southampton v Manchester City

Raheem Sterling scored two goals and assisted two more as Manchester City beat Southampton 6-1 in November.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is available again after missing the defeat to West Ham due to suspension.

Michael Obafemi has been ruled out after picking up an injury in training.

Manchester City are without the banned Fabian Delph, while Fernandinho is set to be sidelined with a thigh injury for a third match.

David Silva could start after making his return from a hamstring problem as a substitute against Leicester on Boxing Day.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Three defeats in four including the last two against Crystal Palace and Leicester has seen Manchester City overtaken at the top by both Liverpool and Spurs, while also losing a little of their aura of invincibility.

It's as many games as they'd lost in the previous 70 in the Premier League.

Southampton seem reinvigorated under Ralph Hassenhuttl and have beaten Arsenal recently but will be under no illusions as to the task ahead of them here after losing at home to West Ham on Thursday night.

City have won the last four meetings between the sides by an aggregate score of 12-2, but recent form gives Southampton some hope.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We have to keep working. It is not about a miracle, it is about hard work every week.

"It is an intensive time now - one game after another. We know the fixtures are not so easy, but that is the Premier League. We saw (against West Ham) we have a lot of steps to go. It was a good beginning, but we are still near the (relegation) zone. "

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "What we have to do is try and change the dynamic to winning games. We are able to do that but I have to reflect myself, think about what the team needs and try to help them.

"That is what will concern me for the next few days. Good results are miracles for the mind and I have to help the players come back, change something and try to win again."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City need to forget they are playing Liverpool next week and play their best team in this game, to get back to winning ways.

They have lost two on the trot but they have not started some of their big stars in those games, so now is the time for Pep Guardiola to get them back in the team from the start, if he can.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D2, L8), a 4-2 success in May 2016 (when Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick).

City are looking to win five in a row against Saints in the Premier League for the first time.

Southampton

Southampton have dropped 15 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, the most of any top-flight side.

They have scored seven league goals in their four matches under Ralph Hasenhuttl, as many as in their previous 10 fixtures combined.

Saints have only won one of 10 league games this season against sides in the top half of the table, losing seven of those matches.

They have secured just one victory in their last 30 Premier League games against top six sides (D8, L21), though that came in their last such fixture, a 3-2 victory against Arsenal on 16 December.

Manchester City