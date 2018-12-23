Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Livingston, Hardie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts have agreed to an annual six-figure investment in women's football, with owner Ann Budge declaring it "the right thing to do". (Scotland On Sunday)

Hearts will take the running of their women's team in-house, with an academy structure, a six-figure yearly investment and recruitment of a new manager well down the line. (Sunday Herald)

Hearts owner Ann Budge thinks the club's youth academy will become a gold mine for the club and pointed out that home-grown teenagers last year chalked up 92 competitive appearances and played the most competitive minutes of any club in Europe. (Sunday Mail)

Livingston manager Gary Holt has warned Rangers that his club will not allow Ryan Hardie, the 21-year-old striker who has scored four goals in three games, to return from his loan from Ibrox without a fight. (Sunday Mail)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright expects to spend most of the January transfer window trying to tie down the likes of Joe Shaughnessy, Blair Alston, David Wotherspoon and Richard Foster on new contracts. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Celtic will have key men Kieran Tierney, Odsonne Edouard, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig back fit for the 29 December derby against Rangers, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister has described Rangers' players heroic for being able to sustain a Scottish Premiership challenge while progressing from the first round all the way to the Europa League group stage. (The National)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has branded left-back Demetri Mitchell "stupid" for his red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat away to Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has spoken out about the racist abuse he receives and says it is important to highlight slurs from the stand or social media. (Scotland On Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

A bust-up between the English Premier clubs and World Rugby could hamper Scotland's World Cup preparations next year. (Scotland On Sunday)