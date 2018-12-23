Cardiff City in 'amazing' Premier League position despite Man Utd loss - Paterson

Cardiff City's Callum Paterson battles for the ball with Phil Jones of Manchester United

Forward Callum Paterson says Cardiff City can be pleased with their Premier League progress, despite Saturday's 5-1 home drubbing by a revitalised Manchester United.

Despite the loss, Cardiff will reach Christmas outside the relegation zone after being favourites for the drop.

"To be out of the bottom three at Christmas is amazing," Paterson said.

"We would have bitten your hand off and anyone saying otherwise inside the club would have been lying to you."

Scotland international Paterson, 24, has scored four goals in the Premier League this season as a make-shift centre forward - pushed further upfield from his formative years as an attacking wing-back or midfielder.

It is a role he was asked to perform last season by Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, weighing in with 10 goals as the Bluebirds defied expectations by clinching promotion from the Championship.

"It's a massive achievement for us to even be here in the first place," Paterson added.

"We need to try and keep doing what we've been doing and be there at the end of the year."

The Bluebirds will try to bounce back on Boxing Day with a trip to a buoyant Crystal Palace, who inflicted a famous defeat on Manchester City at the defending champions' Etihad Stadium home at the weekend.

"Obviously it's a great result for them and a massive high, but if we look after ourselves anything can happen," Paterson said.

"Nothing is a surprise in football, you've got to take everything as it comes, and fair play to them they beat one of the best teams in the world.

"To a certain extent (you've got to have a level of respect), but we're not going to go there and let them play football or let them try and dictate the game.

"We're going to go there and play our own game plan and try and get a result."