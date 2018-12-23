Dundee United: Robbie Neilson 'excited' at American takeover

Dundee United are third in the Championship, four points behind leaders Ross County

Head coach Robbie Neilson is "very excited" about the future of Dundee United following the club's takeover by US-based businessman Mark Ogren.

Ogren, whose background is in software, oil and real-estate, has bought 85.61% of United in a reported £1m deal.

Head coach Neilson believes the move will be "great" for United.

"Speaking to them and their representatives, it's a fantastic opportunity and its a great place to be at the moment," said Neilson.

"I'm very excited about it now. The new owners are very positive about what they want to do with this football club and I'm really pleased to be a part of it."

Ogren becomes chairman, replacing Mike Martin, who stepped down as a director.

James Fyffe - who, like Martin, sold his shareholding - and David Dorward remain directors at the club, and will be joined on the board by Ogren's son, Scott.

Former player Neilson took charge of the Tannadice side following the departure of Csaba Laszlo, and has won six of his 10 games so far, earning November's Championship manager of the month award.

"I knew things were happening in the background," Neilson said. "I think it's going to be great for the football club because their plans are very big and they've got great ambition for us."

Ogren has promised to make money available to strengthen the squad in January, with United sitting third in the Championship, four points behind leaders Ross County.

Neilson said: "It's not all about cash. It's about momentum, it's about building a culture as well. We've got a really good squad here.

"Yes there'll be one or two additions but not wholesale, because it's about building long term here."