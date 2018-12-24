Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hibernian & Jack Ross

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Australia coach Graham Arnold has apologised to Celtic's Tom Rogic for him missing out on the upcoming Old Firm game with Rangers (The Sun).

However, the Socceroos boss says he should be thanked by Celtic and Hibs for his efforts for allowing Rogic, Martin Boyle and Jamie Maclaren to play in Wednesday's fixtures (The Sun).

Dundee's Paul McGowan says now is the time for action as the Dens Park club face a defining week at the foot of the Premiership table (The Sun, print edition).

Sunderland boss and former St Mirren manager Jack Ross boarded a Black Cats supporters bus to apologise to fans after their 3-1 defeat away to Portsmouth (The Sun, print edition).

Steven Gerrard told his Rangers players they weren't fit to wear the jersey after their first-half performance in Perth before sealing victory (Daily Record).

Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester City to allow Filip Benkovic to stay at Celtic until the end of the season on loan (Daily Record).

Celtic are set to become the first club in Scottish football history to field a full-time professional women's team (Daily Record).

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has praised Aberdeen and Derek McInnes for transforming on-loan Rams defender Max Lowe into a big-time player (Daily Record).

Brendan Rodgers has hinted Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney will all return for Celtic to face Aberdeen and Rangers (The Herald, subscription may be required).

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists Aberdeen are ready to show they are title contenders when they face Celtic on Wednesday (Daily Express, print edition).