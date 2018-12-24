Rangers: Alfredo Morelos is 'going nowhere', says Steven Gerrard

Media playback is not supported on this device Story of the match: Rangers come from behind to beat St Johnstone

Rangers managers Steven Gerrard has insisted in-form striker Alfredo Morelos is "going nowhere" in the January transfer window.

The Colombian has scored 19 goals this season, including two against St Johnstone in Sunday's 2-1 win.

Morelos, who was subject of a £3.75m bid from Bordeaux in August, is contracted to the Ibrox club until 2022.

"He's a top-class finisher," said Gerrard.

"He comes alive in the box and at big times and big moments he has stepped up for us.

"So we're really pleased with him. All good players around the world receive interest and bids - that's football."

Gerrard said "I won't turn my phone off" to any interested parties.

"I'll listen to what they have to say," he said. "I'll be respectful, but he's going nowhere and that's the message."

After Sunday's victory, the Rangers manager also clarified his post-match comments at McDiarmid Park after he was accused by pundit Michael Stewart of disrespecting Tommy Wright's team when he claimed Rangers "shouldn't have to work that hard to win at places like this".

"We weren't the real Rangers team that I've seen so many occasions and I said that after the game," he said.

"Some of my quotes were taken out of context. I didn't mean to be disrespectful to St Johnstone or Tommy Wright.

"Tommy went out of his way to welcome me here. He's someone I've got the utmost respect for.

"So some of my quotes were misunderstood or taken the wrong way, so I apologise for that."