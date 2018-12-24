Neil Warnock: Cardiff City manager criticises 'scandalous' loan rules

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City sit one place above the relegation zone ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Crystal Palace

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has criticised the Premier League's rules on loan signings, labelling them "scandalous".

Top-flight sides are not allowed to register more than two loan players from Premier League clubs at one time.

The veteran manager is looking to bolster his Cardiff team in the January transfer window but has questioned the logic of the current system.

"It's just such a ridiculous rule," said Warnock.

"I agree that you can't have more than one from a club but what's to stop having three loan players in the squad and giving them the opportunity to play the Premier League.

"In clubs like ourselves which haven't got a lot of money, it's an opportunity to give them."

The Bluebirds already have Harry Arter in their squad, on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth, as well as Victor Camarasa from Real Betis of La Liga.

Arter's presence means Cardiff can only sign one more loan player from the Premier League.

"I've got Harry Arter so I can't take a young English striker or a young English midfielder if I've got another one," Warnock added.

"Surely they are better in my squad than in a under-23 squad where they learn nothing, I just don't get the logic.

"Heaven knows why we can only have two loan players from English clubs when we're talking about our younger players needing experience."

Cardiff City have conceded five goals at home against both Manchester United and Manchester City this season

After Cardiff's t 5-1 home defeat to Manchester United, Warnock conceded he needs to add more players to his squad to help their relegation battle as they slipped to 17th in the table.

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has been named as a potential target but with a loan deal more likely than a permanent move, any further loan recruits would then have to come from abroad.

The Cardiff boss and his coaching staff have been scouting across Europe in search of potential recruits for January, with Nantes striker Emiliano Sala in particular catching Warnock's eye.

Despite an interest in Sala, Warnock insists the rules should be changed to help develop young, British players.

"It's scandalous," he added. "We can bring 10 from abroad so who are we trying to help?

"It's a disgrace when I could be giving a young lad a chance in the league."