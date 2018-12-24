Hearts' Craig Levein accuses Aberdeen's Derek McInnes of 'double standards' over referees

Media playback is not supported on this device Hearts manager Craig Levein says Derek McInnes tried to get Steven Naismith sent off.

Hearts manager Craig Levein claims Derek McInnes was on the phone to him "crying his eyes out" about decisions weeks before criticising him for questioning officials.

McInnes poured scorn on Levein's claim that "big decisions" contributed to his Aberdeen side's 2-0 win on Saturday.

"It's double standards," Levein said, accusing McInnes of talking "tripe".

"I've got articles there where he has complained at times about the officials already this season."

McInnes had said of Levein's comments that losing managers "moan about this and that".

"This is the same Derek McInnes that was on the phone to me three weeks ago crying his eyes out about decisions that he got in the Celtic game and the sending off against Rangers," the Hearts boss said.

"He even said to me, and it's funny, he has stopped complaining about referees because he felt he got more decisions going for him when he didn't complain."

Levein, who thought his own side should have had two penalties at Pittodrie, also claimed McInnes "tried to get Steven Naismith sent off".

The Aberdeen manager suggested that Hearts' on-loan Norwich City forward was lucky to escape with a yellow card

"I've got respect for every manager in the league, but when it comes down to the tripe he came out with after the game on Saturday...," Levein said.

"I don't think there was anything in it and I don't think anybody I've spoken to did, but Derek tried to get him sent off. I saw him."

Levein defended his right to speak out about what he viewed as poor decisions.

"I'm the guy who continually speaks for the club on these things," he added. "I would hate to look back on all of the things that have happened this season and count up the points that we could have had or should have had.

"All I'm asking is for a bit of fairness and equality. I don't think that's wrong."

Aberdeen have been approached for comment.