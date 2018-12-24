Joe Gormley: Striker pens new three-year extension with Cliftonville

Gormley's three-year contract extension was revealed on Christmas Eve

Cliftonville's all-time leading goalscorer Joe Gormley has signed three-year contract extension with the Solitude side.

Recently there has been speculation that several clubs were interested in acquiring the striker's services.

However Reds boss Barry Gray maintained that Gormley was not for sale.

The extension means that the 29-year-old will now remain at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

He has been a reliable and consistent goalscorer in both of his spells with the Club," Chairman Gerard Lawlor told the club website.

"I know that this news will be a huge Christmas boost to our supporters."

It was understood that clubs including Championship leaders Larne and Shamrock Rovers were interested in the Irish Premiership's top goalscorer.

Since returning to Cliftonville for a second spell before the beginning of the 2017-18 season, Gormley has moved past Kevin McGarry's record of 170 to become the most prolific striker in the club's history.

With 22 goals this season already, he looks well placed to add to the golden boot award that he won last season.

"A lot of hard work has gone into getting this contract signed, sealed and delivered and the Committee here at Solitude are delighted that their efforts have achieved the desired result," added Lawlor.

Cliftonville currently sit fifth in the league table after 20 games but can leapfrog north Belfast rivals Crusaders with a win in the Boxing Day derby.