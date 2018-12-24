Phil Brown: Indian Super League's FC Pune City appoint new head coach

Phil Brown won 10 of the 32 games in his recent eight-month spell in charge of Swindon this year

Former Hull City, Southend United and Swindon Town boss Phil Brown has been named as the head coach of Indian Super League outfit FC Pune City.

The 59-year-old was sacked as manager of the Robins in November, with the Wiltshire club then 17th in League Two.

Brown, who won promotion to the Premier League with Hull in 2008, has also previously managed Derby and Preston.

He will take charge of Pune - based in the Indian state of Maharashtra - for the rest of the Super League season.

Chief executive Gaurav Modwel told the club website: "His successful stint at Hull City was historic and says a lot about his calibre as a manager."

Brown said: "FC Pune City has been having a difficult season but I am optimistic about taking up this job as the points table really isn't the real representation of the talent that's existing at the club."

The seventh-placed side's squad includes former Nottingham Forest defender Matt Mills, 32, and ex-Canada, Leicester City, Barnsley and Preston striker Iain Hume, 35.

Another ISL outfit, Kerala Blasters FC, recently parted company with former England goalkeeper David James by mutual consent, having appointed him as head coach in January.