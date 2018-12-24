Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says Chelsea & Arsenal still in title race

Liverpool have not won the English top-flight title since 1990

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says "nobody should feel safe" in the Premier League title race and insists Chelsea and Arsenal remain in the hunt.

Klopp's side will reach the halfway point of the season on 26 December at the top of the table after establishing a four-point lead.

Chelsea and Arsenal, who are fourth and fifth respectively, are 11 points behind the Reds with 20 games to play.

"No-one should feel out of the race," said Klopp.

In eight of the past 10 seasons, the leaders on Christmas Day have gone on to win the Premier League.

The two exceptions were in 2008-09 and 2013-14 - and on both occasions it was Liverpool who slipped from top spot to finish the season in second.

Klopp, whose side are unbeaten in the league and host Newcastle United on Wednesday (15:00 GMT kick-off), added: "No decision is made, why should it be?"

The German's comments came after Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Liverpool and Manchester City are "clear favourites" for the title after his side thrashed Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park on Sunday to narrow the gap to second-placed City to two points.

"I saw the game against Everton - who played absolutely more than OK - and then they [Spurs] hit pretty much everything and it was really impressive how Tottenham did," said Klopp.

"The same will happen to Arsenal and Chelsea.

"For me, they [Tottenham] were never out so why should people be surprised they are now in?

"A lot of teams are in whatever you call the title race, and that is how it should be."