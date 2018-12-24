Jermain Defoe gets League Cup winners' medal - 10 years after Tottenham beat Chelsea

Jermain Defoe is presented with his 2008 medal by EFL head of youth and development David Weatherall

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has finally been handed a League Cup winners' medal - 10 years after helping Spurs reach the final.

Defoe appeared in five ties but then moved to Portsmouth one month before Spurs beat Chelsea in the 2008 final.

The EFL acted and presented Defoe, 36, with a medal after learning he had not received a memento for his part.

"It's a nice feeling to have been a part of the history of that club," Defoe, now at Bournemouth, said.

The Englishman, who has 57 caps for his country, added: "I remember contributing to help the boys get to that stage and after that it was actually nice to sit back and watch the lads go on to lift the trophy.

"At the end of the day, they're all your friends and you still want them to win, to get your medal!"

The 2008 League Cup is Spurs' most recent silverware. They face Chelsea in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final next month.