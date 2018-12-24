Colchester United: Ollie Kensdale signs first professional deal

Colchester are without a win in five League Two games

Colchester defender Ollie Kensdale has signed his first professional contract, committing him to the club until 2021.

The 18-year-old became the first player born after the year 2000 to play for the U's when he started a match in the Football League Trophy in November.

He has since made two further appearances, both in League Two.

"His progression has been excellent over the past year. He has the potential to have a very good career," said director of football Tony Humes.