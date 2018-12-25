Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says no extra pressure on Premier League leaders

Liverpool remian unbeaten in the Premier League this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says there is "no extra pressure" on his side as they head into the second half of the season top of the Premier League.

The Reds are four points clear of champions Manchester City before 26 December's fixtures.

Klopp's side are unbeaten in the league and host Newcastle United on Wednesday (15:00 GMT kick-off).

"There's no celebration, no more happiness than before, only because now we are a few points ahead," he said.

"Obviously we have played a very good season so far and it gives us a much better basis for the second part of the season than we had last year.

"That's all. Nothing else."

The German manager said on Monday that "nobody should feel safe" in the Premier League title race and insisted Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal - who are third, fourth and fifth respectively - also remain in the hunt with 20 games to play.

In eight of the past 10 seasons, the leaders on Christmas Day have gone on to win the Premier League.

"A lot of things can happen," added Klopp. "Always in the moment you think you're OK - then something happens and it is not OK any more.

"We all have to fight. We all have to be focused, not nervous.

"If you want to have guarantees, go for another sport. If you want to enjoy the ride, to try everything you can to be as successful as possible - welcome. Let's go for it.

"I'm really relaxed. There's no extra pressure on us because of a four-point gap. These kind of poker games we do not play."

Spurs are six points behind Liverpool after a 6-2 win at Everton on Sunday, with Chelsea and Arsenal 11 points behind the Reds.

Talking specifically about the Newcastle game and the crowd at Anfield, Klopp added: "Everyone's in Christmas mood, apart from us. We are not in a Christmas mood.

"Everyone in England wants Boxing Day games. Good. But don't be in a Christmas mood on Boxing Day - come in for those one and a half hours and and give us all that you have.

"We need again an exceptional atmosphere to beat a very difficult to beat team. Nothing is taken for granted. If you think that, then that's the moment things go wrong."