Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Aberdeen's Derek McInnes predict 'fantastic game'

Derek McInnes' side have lost 1-0 twice to Brendan Rodgers' Celtic this season

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers is expecting his side's toughest test yet against Aberdeen this season as rival Derek McInnes predicts a "fantastic game".

The sides meet at Pittodrie on Boxing Day with Celtic sitting top and their hosts three points behind in third.

Rodgers' team won 1-0 in both the league at home and League Cup final.

But the Celtic boss said: "They are on a nice little run at the minute. Since the cup final, they have had some good results and it will be a good game."

Aberdeen had slipped out of the Scottish Premiership's top six before a run of five wins in six games since their defeat at Hampden Park.

"Where they were at the early part of the season was probably a little bit false," Rodgers suggested.

"There has always been different types of games with Aberdeen, but we know that it is always a tough game."

Two consecutive 3-0 home victories have taken the reigning champions back to the top of the table.

However, their hosts' recent record is just as impressive and the Dons will be seeking a fourth consecutive home win - and fifth overall.

Aberdeen manager McInnes told his club website: "It has all the ingredients, hasn't it? It whets the appetite. Holiday game, Boxing Day, there will be a full house.

"We go into the game with confidence, but we realise we are up against the best team in the country."

Celtic have won on their last four visits to Pittodrie, but McInnes takes heart from his side's 1-0 win at Celtic Park in the final game of last season.

"Celtic always come up here and see us as a proper game," he added. "They never rest anyone against us.

"You will see their full and strongest team against us. But bring it on. They are a team that can be beaten and we feel we can do that."