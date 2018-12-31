Championship
Blackburn15:00West Brom
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack has scored nine Championship goals for Blackburn this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Blackburn are likely to recall top scorer Bradley Dack for the visit of West Brom after he was dropped to the bench for Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Amari'i Bell missed that game because of illness and will be assessed.

West Brom are waiting on the result of their appeal against Jay Rodriguez's red card in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Fellow striker Dwight Gayle remains out for Albion with a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Blackburn last hosted West Brom in a league match at Ewood Park in December 2011 in what was a Premier League contest; the Baggies won 2-1 but have not won back-to-back league visits to Blackburn since February 1898.
  • West Brom have won two of their last three league games against Blackburn (D1), as many as their previous 14 combined (W2 D6 L6).
  • Blackburn have never lost consecutive home league games under Tony Mowbray, last doing so in December 2016 when they were managed by Owen Coyle.
  • West Brom have lost eight of their last 10 away league matches on New Year's Day (D2), last winning in 1972 against Ipswich.
  • Blackburn haven't been beaten on New Year's Day at Ewood Park since 1977, when Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest won 3-1 (W4 D1 since).

Tuesday 1st January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
