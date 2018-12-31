Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion
- From the section Championship
Blackburn are likely to recall top scorer Bradley Dack for the visit of West Brom after he was dropped to the bench for Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United.
Amari'i Bell missed that game because of illness and will be assessed.
West Brom are waiting on the result of their appeal against Jay Rodriguez's red card in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Fellow striker Dwight Gayle remains out for Albion with a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Blackburn last hosted West Brom in a league match at Ewood Park in December 2011 in what was a Premier League contest; the Baggies won 2-1 but have not won back-to-back league visits to Blackburn since February 1898.
- West Brom have won two of their last three league games against Blackburn (D1), as many as their previous 14 combined (W2 D6 L6).
- Blackburn have never lost consecutive home league games under Tony Mowbray, last doing so in December 2016 when they were managed by Owen Coyle.
- West Brom have lost eight of their last 10 away league matches on New Year's Day (D2), last winning in 1972 against Ipswich.
- Blackburn haven't been beaten on New Year's Day at Ewood Park since 1977, when Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest won 3-1 (W4 D1 since).