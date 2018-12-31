Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Bradley Dack has scored nine Championship goals for Blackburn this season

Blackburn are likely to recall top scorer Bradley Dack for the visit of West Brom after he was dropped to the bench for Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Amari'i Bell missed that game because of illness and will be assessed.

West Brom are waiting on the result of their appeal against Jay Rodriguez's red card in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Fellow striker Dwight Gayle remains out for Albion with a hamstring injury.

Match facts