Brentford15:00Norwich
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Norwich City

Brentford striker Neal Maupay celebrates scoring a goal
Brentford striker Neal Maupay is the joint-top goalscorer in the Championship, on 15 goals alongside Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp
Brentford midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could come back into contention for the visit of high-flying Norwich City.

Defender Chris Mepham remains a fitness concern after missing the past two matches with an unspecified injury.

Canaries winger Onel Hernandez is expected to again stand in for playmaker Emi Buendia, who is sidelined by an ankle problem.

Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Moritz Leitner (ankle) are also out for second-placed Norwich.

Match facts

  • Only one of the past 15 league clashes between Brentford and Norwich has been drawn (four Brentford wins, 10 Norwich) - a goalless stalemate on New Year's Eve in 2016.
  • Norwich have kept a clean sheet in each of their three Championship visits to Brentford (W2 D1).
  • Brentford have never lost a league match at Griffin Park on New Year's Day (P10 W6 D4), with this their first at home since 2013 - a goalless draw with Bournemouth.
  • Norwich are winless in six away league matches played on New Year's Day (D3 L3) since a 1-0 win at Southampton in 1994.
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored nine goals and assisted four more in his past 12 Championship starts at Griffin Park.
  • Norwich are unbeaten in 10 away league matches (W6 D4), their longest run since going 12 without defeat in August 2015.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
