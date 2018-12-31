Brentford v Norwich City
- From the section Championship
Brentford midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could come back into contention for the visit of high-flying Norwich City.
Defender Chris Mepham remains a fitness concern after missing the past two matches with an unspecified injury.
Canaries winger Onel Hernandez is expected to again stand in for playmaker Emi Buendia, who is sidelined by an ankle problem.
Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Moritz Leitner (ankle) are also out for second-placed Norwich.
Match facts
- Only one of the past 15 league clashes between Brentford and Norwich has been drawn (four Brentford wins, 10 Norwich) - a goalless stalemate on New Year's Eve in 2016.
- Norwich have kept a clean sheet in each of their three Championship visits to Brentford (W2 D1).
- Brentford have never lost a league match at Griffin Park on New Year's Day (P10 W6 D4), with this their first at home since 2013 - a goalless draw with Bournemouth.
- Norwich are winless in six away league matches played on New Year's Day (D3 L3) since a 1-0 win at Southampton in 1994.
- Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored nine goals and assisted four more in his past 12 Championship starts at Griffin Park.
- Norwich are unbeaten in 10 away league matches (W6 D4), their longest run since going 12 without defeat in August 2015.