Brentford v Norwich City

Brentford striker Neal Maupay is the joint-top goalscorer in the Championship, on 15 goals alongside Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

Brentford midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could come back into contention for the visit of high-flying Norwich City.

Defender Chris Mepham remains a fitness concern after missing the past two matches with an unspecified injury.

Canaries winger Onel Hernandez is expected to again stand in for playmaker Emi Buendia, who is sidelined by an ankle problem.

Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Moritz Leitner (ankle) are also out for second-placed Norwich.

Match facts