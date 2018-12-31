Ipswich Town v Millwall

Paul Lambert has won just one match as Ipswich manager since taking charge in early November

Ipswich defender Myles Kenlock could retain his place in the side for the Championship meeting with Millwall.

He made a first start of the season at Middlesbrough with Jonas Knudsen, who has been linked with a January move away, dropping to the bench.

Millwall will check on forward Lee Gregory (calf) ahead of the game after he was taken off during the second half of the win against Nottingham Forest.

Forward Tom Elliott (groin) is also being monitored.

Match facts