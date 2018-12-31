Ipswich Town v Millwall
Ipswich defender Myles Kenlock could retain his place in the side for the Championship meeting with Millwall.
He made a first start of the season at Middlesbrough with Jonas Knudsen, who has been linked with a January move away, dropping to the bench.
Millwall will check on forward Lee Gregory (calf) ahead of the game after he was taken off during the second half of the win against Nottingham Forest.
Forward Tom Elliott (groin) is also being monitored.
Match facts
- Ipswich are unbeaten in their past four home Championship matches versus Millwall (W3 D1), scoring two or more goals in each such game.
- Millwall, 3-0 winners over Ipswich in the reverse meeting in October this season, have not won consecutive league games against the Tractor Boys since April 2012 (three straight wins).
- Ipswich manager Paul Lambert last faced Millwall in the Championship in February 2011 - his Norwich City side ran out 2-1 winners despite falling 0-1 behind.
- Millwall last faced Ipswich on New Year's Day in 2003, losing 4-1 with current boss Neil Harris playing the full match for the Lions.
- During 2018, Ipswich won just three matches at Portman Road in all competitions (D11 L9), all 1-0 (against Leeds, Barnsley and Wigan).
- Millwall are winless in 14 away Championship matches (D4 L10) since a 2-0 win at Bolton in April 2018.