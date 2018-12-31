Championship
Ipswich15:00Millwall
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Millwall

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert has won just one match as Ipswich manager since taking charge in early November
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Ipswich defender Myles Kenlock could retain his place in the side for the Championship meeting with Millwall.

He made a first start of the season at Middlesbrough with Jonas Knudsen, who has been linked with a January move away, dropping to the bench.

Millwall will check on forward Lee Gregory (calf) ahead of the game after he was taken off during the second half of the win against Nottingham Forest.

Forward Tom Elliott (groin) is also being monitored.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are unbeaten in their past four home Championship matches versus Millwall (W3 D1), scoring two or more goals in each such game.
  • Millwall, 3-0 winners over Ipswich in the reverse meeting in October this season, have not won consecutive league games against the Tractor Boys since April 2012 (three straight wins).
  • Ipswich manager Paul Lambert last faced Millwall in the Championship in February 2011 - his Norwich City side ran out 2-1 winners despite falling 0-1 behind.
  • Millwall last faced Ipswich on New Year's Day in 2003, losing 4-1 with current boss Neil Harris playing the full match for the Lions.
  • During 2018, Ipswich won just three matches at Portman Road in all competitions (D11 L9), all 1-0 (against Leeds, Barnsley and Wigan).
  • Millwall are winless in 14 away Championship matches (D4 L10) since a 2-0 win at Bolton in April 2018.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC