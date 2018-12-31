Championship
Rotherham15:00Preston
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Preston North End

Alex Neil
Alex Neil's Preston have taken just one point from their past three matches
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Rotherham will be without suspended pair Billy Jones and Richie Towell for Tuesday's game against Preston.

Defender Jones has a one-game ban and midfielder Towell a three-match suspension for their respective dismissals against Bristol City.

Preston boss Alex Neil still has a depleted squad to contend with.

Midfielder Alan Browne and defender Ben Davies are both major doubts after missing Saturday's home draw against Aston Villa due to hamstring problems.

Josh Earl (thigh), Brandon Barker, Sean Maguire and Louis Moult (all hamstring) are still unavailable, and defender Ben Pearson is serving the third game of a four-match ban.

Match facts

  • Excluding play-offs, Rotherham United are winless in their last nine league games against Preston (D5 L4) since a 1-0 win in March 2004.
  • Preston won 3-1 on their last away league visit to Rotherham in November 2016. They have never won back-to-back away league matches versus the Millers.
  • Rotherham have not lost consecutive home league games since November 2017.
  • In the second tier, Preston have lost their last six away matches on New Year's Day; their last such win at this level on 1 January came in 1913 against Glossop.
  • Rotherham have lost their first league match of the calendar year in four of the last five years (D1) since a 2-1 win at Rochdale in 2013.
  • Preston have lost only one of their last 11 league matches played on Tuesday (W6 D4), a 3-0 reverse at Leeds in September 2018.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
