Rotherham United v Preston North End

Alex Neil's Preston have taken just one point from their past three matches

Rotherham will be without suspended pair Billy Jones and Richie Towell for Tuesday's game against Preston.

Defender Jones has a one-game ban and midfielder Towell a three-match suspension for their respective dismissals against Bristol City.

Preston boss Alex Neil still has a depleted squad to contend with.

Midfielder Alan Browne and defender Ben Davies are both major doubts after missing Saturday's home draw against Aston Villa due to hamstring problems.

Josh Earl (thigh), Brandon Barker, Sean Maguire and Louis Moult (all hamstring) are still unavailable, and defender Ben Pearson is serving the third game of a four-match ban.

