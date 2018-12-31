Rotherham United v Preston North End
Rotherham will be without suspended pair Billy Jones and Richie Towell for Tuesday's game against Preston.
Defender Jones has a one-game ban and midfielder Towell a three-match suspension for their respective dismissals against Bristol City.
Preston boss Alex Neil still has a depleted squad to contend with.
Midfielder Alan Browne and defender Ben Davies are both major doubts after missing Saturday's home draw against Aston Villa due to hamstring problems.
Josh Earl (thigh), Brandon Barker, Sean Maguire and Louis Moult (all hamstring) are still unavailable, and defender Ben Pearson is serving the third game of a four-match ban.
Match facts
- Excluding play-offs, Rotherham United are winless in their last nine league games against Preston (D5 L4) since a 1-0 win in March 2004.
- Preston won 3-1 on their last away league visit to Rotherham in November 2016. They have never won back-to-back away league matches versus the Millers.
- Rotherham have not lost consecutive home league games since November 2017.
- In the second tier, Preston have lost their last six away matches on New Year's Day; their last such win at this level on 1 January came in 1913 against Glossop.
- Rotherham have lost their first league match of the calendar year in four of the last five years (D1) since a 2-1 win at Rochdale in 2013.
- Preston have lost only one of their last 11 league matches played on Tuesday (W6 D4), a 3-0 reverse at Leeds in September 2018.