Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest's top scorer Lewis Grabban is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Championship leaders Leeds United after coming off the bench against Millwall.
Defender Tobias Figueiredo could also return, having missed the past two matches with a dead leg.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa fielded an unchanged team against Hull, but changes are likely following defeat.
Lewis Baker, Leif Davis and Tyler Roberts are all pushing for starts.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are winless in their past four Championship matches against Leeds (D2 L2) since a 3-1 win in August 2016.
- Leeds, 2-0 winners at the City Ground last season, have not won back-to-back league visits to Nottingham Forest since August 1969 (three straight wins).
- Nottingham Forest's Aitor Karanka has only won one of his seven league games as a manager against Leeds United (D3 L3) - a 3-0 victory over Uwe Rosler's Leeds team when in charge of Middlesbrough in September 2015.
- This is Leeds' first away league match on New Year's Day for 22 years. Their last was a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League in 1997.
- Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored four goals in his last five league starts against Leeds United.
- Leeds have had a player red carded in four of their last six January matches in all competitions - against Sutton United (Liam Cooper), Newport County (Samuel Saiz), Ipswich Town (Eunan O'Kane) and Millwall (Cooper again).