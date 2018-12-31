Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Lewis Grabban has scored 15 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season

Nottingham Forest's top scorer Lewis Grabban is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Championship leaders Leeds United after coming off the bench against Millwall.

Defender Tobias Figueiredo could also return, having missed the past two matches with a dead leg.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa fielded an unchanged team against Hull, but changes are likely following defeat.

Lewis Baker, Leif Davis and Tyler Roberts are all pushing for starts.

Match facts