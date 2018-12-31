Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Leeds
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban has scored 15 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Nottingham Forest's top scorer Lewis Grabban is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Championship leaders Leeds United after coming off the bench against Millwall.

Defender Tobias Figueiredo could also return, having missed the past two matches with a dead leg.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa fielded an unchanged team against Hull, but changes are likely following defeat.

Lewis Baker, Leif Davis and Tyler Roberts are all pushing for starts.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their past four Championship matches against Leeds (D2 L2) since a 3-1 win in August 2016.
  • Leeds, 2-0 winners at the City Ground last season, have not won back-to-back league visits to Nottingham Forest since August 1969 (three straight wins).
  • Nottingham Forest's Aitor Karanka has only won one of his seven league games as a manager against Leeds United (D3 L3) - a 3-0 victory over Uwe Rosler's Leeds team when in charge of Middlesbrough in September 2015.
  • This is Leeds' first away league match on New Year's Day for 22 years. Their last was a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League in 1997.
  • Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored four goals in his last five league starts against Leeds United.
  • Leeds have had a player red carded in four of their last six January matches in all competitions - against Sutton United (Liam Cooper), Newport County (Samuel Saiz), Ipswich Town (Eunan O'Kane) and Millwall (Cooper again).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
