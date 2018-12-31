Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish remains out with a shin injury, with no timeframe on his recovery.
Tommy Elphick has returned from his loan stay at Hull as fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Neil Taylor (hamstring) are out.
QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is away at the Asian Cup, but Ryan Manning has been recalled from loan at Rotherham.
Defenders Angel Rangel (thigh) and Geoff Cameron (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed (groin) are all sidelined.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have lost both of their past two league games against QPR; they have only lost three in a row against the Hoops once previously in league competition, doing so in March 1973.
- QPR won this exact fixture against Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park last season; they last beat the Villans in back-to-back league visits in February 1987.
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past eight league matches on New Year's Day (W5 D3) since losing 0-1 to Chelsea in 2001.
- QPR manager Steve McClaren has alternated between victory and defeat in each of his past five league visits to Villa Park (W2 L3), losing 1-0 in his last away game there in February 2017 while in charge of Derby County.
- Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham has scored in each of his past four Championship appearances at Villa Park, scoring seven goals.
- QPR have won four of their last nine away league matches (D2 L3), as many as they'd won in their previous 36 games on the road.