Aston Villa15:00QPR
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers

Tammy Abraham in action for Aston Villa
Tammy Abraham has scored 10 goals in his past nine games for Aston Villa
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish remains out with a shin injury, with no timeframe on his recovery.

Tommy Elphick has returned from his loan stay at Hull as fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Neil Taylor (hamstring) are out.

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is away at the Asian Cup, but Ryan Manning has been recalled from loan at Rotherham.

Defenders Angel Rangel (thigh) and Geoff Cameron (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed (groin) are all sidelined.

  • Aston Villa have lost both of their past two league games against QPR; they have only lost three in a row against the Hoops once previously in league competition, doing so in March 1973.
  • QPR won this exact fixture against Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park last season; they last beat the Villans in back-to-back league visits in February 1987.
  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past eight league matches on New Year's Day (W5 D3) since losing 0-1 to Chelsea in 2001.
  • QPR manager Steve McClaren has alternated between victory and defeat in each of his past five league visits to Villa Park (W2 L3), losing 1-0 in his last away game there in February 2017 while in charge of Derby County.
  • Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham has scored in each of his past four Championship appearances at Villa Park, scoring seven goals.
  • QPR have won four of their last nine away league matches (D2 L3), as many as they'd won in their previous 36 games on the road.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
