Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers

Tammy Abraham has scored 10 goals in his past nine games for Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish remains out with a shin injury, with no timeframe on his recovery.

Tommy Elphick has returned from his loan stay at Hull as fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Neil Taylor (hamstring) are out.

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is away at the Asian Cup, but Ryan Manning has been recalled from loan at Rotherham.

Defenders Angel Rangel (thigh) and Geoff Cameron (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed (groin) are all sidelined.

Match facts