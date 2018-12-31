Championship
Hull15:00Bolton
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Bolton Wanderers

Fraizer Campbell missed the win at Leeds after suffering a knock in Hull's win at Preston last week
Hull City striker Fraizer Campbell faces a fitness test ahead of the visit of Championship strugglers Bolton after missing Saturday's win at Leeds.

Reece Burke is expected to maintain his spot in defence after Tommy Elphick was recalled from his loan by Aston Villa.

Bolton will check on the fitness of Sammy Ameobi, with the midfielder getting through the 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday despite an ankle injury.

Defender Andy Taylor and midfielder Gary O'Neil remain doubtful.

Both missed Saturday's stalemate with the Potters, Taylor nursing a calf injury sustained in the win at Rotherham while O'Neil was replaced by Josh Vela after taking a knock.

Match facts

  • Hull City and Bolton Wanderers have alternated between victory and defeat in their last seven league encounters (four Hull wins, three for Bolton), with the Tigers winning 1-0 last time out in October.
  • Bolton have lost each of their past four league visits to Hull since a 1-0 win in the Premier League in November 2008.
  • This is the third time Hull and Bolton have met on New Year's Day in the Football League - a goalless draw in 1974 and a 1-0 win for Bolton last season.
  • Bolton have collected just four points in their past 10 away Championship games (W0 D4 L6).
  • Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has lost just one of his five Championship matches against Bolton as a manager (W2 D2), a 1-0 defeat with the Tigers last season.
  • Bolton have only won once in their past 10 matches in January in all competitions (D3 L6), though it did come against Hull on this date last year.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
View full Championship table

