Hull City v Bolton Wanderers
Hull City striker Fraizer Campbell faces a fitness test ahead of the visit of Championship strugglers Bolton after missing Saturday's win at Leeds.
Reece Burke is expected to maintain his spot in defence after Tommy Elphick was recalled from his loan by Aston Villa.
Bolton will check on the fitness of Sammy Ameobi, with the midfielder getting through the 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday despite an ankle injury.
Defender Andy Taylor and midfielder Gary O'Neil remain doubtful.
Both missed Saturday's stalemate with the Potters, Taylor nursing a calf injury sustained in the win at Rotherham while O'Neil was replaced by Josh Vela after taking a knock.
Match facts
- Hull City and Bolton Wanderers have alternated between victory and defeat in their last seven league encounters (four Hull wins, three for Bolton), with the Tigers winning 1-0 last time out in October.
- Bolton have lost each of their past four league visits to Hull since a 1-0 win in the Premier League in November 2008.
- This is the third time Hull and Bolton have met on New Year's Day in the Football League - a goalless draw in 1974 and a 1-0 win for Bolton last season.
- Bolton have collected just four points in their past 10 away Championship games (W0 D4 L6).
- Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has lost just one of his five Championship matches against Bolton as a manager (W2 D2), a 1-0 defeat with the Tigers last season.
- Bolton have only won once in their past 10 matches in January in all competitions (D3 L6), though it did come against Hull on this date last year.