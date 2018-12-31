Hull City v Bolton Wanderers

Fraizer Campbell missed the win at Leeds after suffering a knock in Hull's win at Preston last week

Hull City striker Fraizer Campbell faces a fitness test ahead of the visit of Championship strugglers Bolton after missing Saturday's win at Leeds.

Reece Burke is expected to maintain his spot in defence after Tommy Elphick was recalled from his loan by Aston Villa.

Bolton will check on the fitness of Sammy Ameobi, with the midfielder getting through the 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday despite an ankle injury.

Defender Andy Taylor and midfielder Gary O'Neil remain doubtful.

Both missed Saturday's stalemate with the Potters, Taylor nursing a calf injury sustained in the win at Rotherham while O'Neil was replaced by Josh Vela after taking a knock.

Match facts