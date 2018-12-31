Reading v Swansea City

Jose Gomes takes charge of Reading for the first time at home on New Year's Day

Reading will be without suspended duo Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna when they host Swansea after both were sent off against Millwall on Boxing Day.

Centre-back Liam Moore is set to miss out again through injury.

Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll could make a return after Saturday's match against Wigan came too soon.

Wilfried Bony is pushing for a starting place, having made two appearances from the bench following his return from a groin problem.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's very difficult and hard to get information into the players at this stage of the season with little rest time.

"But so far they have done very well and done everything I have asked. We'll take the positives from the draw at QPR and also look to work on things that weren't as good for the Swansea match.

"The players are accepting my ideas and all the good words should be for them, not for me."

Match facts