Reading15:00Swansea
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Swansea City

Reading manager Jose Gomes
Jose Gomes takes charge of Reading for the first time at home on New Year's Day
Reading will be without suspended duo Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna when they host Swansea after both were sent off against Millwall on Boxing Day.

Centre-back Liam Moore is set to miss out again through injury.

Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll could make a return after Saturday's match against Wigan came too soon.

Wilfried Bony is pushing for a starting place, having made two appearances from the bench following his return from a groin problem.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's very difficult and hard to get information into the players at this stage of the season with little rest time.

"But so far they have done very well and done everything I have asked. We'll take the positives from the draw at QPR and also look to work on things that weren't as good for the Swansea match.

"The players are accepting my ideas and all the good words should be for them, not for me."

Match facts

  • Reading are without a win in 10 meetings with Swansea in all competitions (D4 L6) since a 4-0 home triumph in the Championship in September 2008.
  • Swansea have only won one of their past 12 away league games against Reading (D4 L7), a 1-0 victory in October 2010.
  • Reading lost 13 home matches in all competitions during 2018 - their most in a single calendar year in their entire history.
  • Swansea's last win on New Year's Day was in 2011 - it came in a Championship clash with Reading; they've drawn two and lost one since on 1 January.
  • Reading have kept just one clean sheet in their past 14 home Championship matches.
  • Swansea have lost one of their past nine matches in January in all competitions (W5 D3).

Tuesday 1st January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
