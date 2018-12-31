Reading v Swansea City
Reading will be without suspended duo Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna when they host Swansea after both were sent off against Millwall on Boxing Day.
Centre-back Liam Moore is set to miss out again through injury.
Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll could make a return after Saturday's match against Wigan came too soon.
Wilfried Bony is pushing for a starting place, having made two appearances from the bench following his return from a groin problem.
Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"It's very difficult and hard to get information into the players at this stage of the season with little rest time.
"But so far they have done very well and done everything I have asked. We'll take the positives from the draw at QPR and also look to work on things that weren't as good for the Swansea match.
"The players are accepting my ideas and all the good words should be for them, not for me."
Match facts
- Reading are without a win in 10 meetings with Swansea in all competitions (D4 L6) since a 4-0 home triumph in the Championship in September 2008.
- Swansea have only won one of their past 12 away league games against Reading (D4 L7), a 1-0 victory in October 2010.
- Reading lost 13 home matches in all competitions during 2018 - their most in a single calendar year in their entire history.
- Swansea's last win on New Year's Day was in 2011 - it came in a Championship clash with Reading; they've drawn two and lost one since on 1 January.
- Reading have kept just one clean sheet in their past 14 home Championship matches.
- Swansea have lost one of their past nine matches in January in all competitions (W5 D3).