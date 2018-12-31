Championship
Derby15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Middlesbrough

Bradley Johnson in action for Derby
Bradley Johnson served a five-match ban for a biting incident involving Stoke's Joe Allen and for amassing five yellow cards
Bradley Johnson will hope to be included in the Derby County squad for the game against Middlesbrough.

The midfielder was not in the Rams squad against his former side Norwich on Saturday, despite being available after serving a five-match ban.

Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton is another vying for a place against his former club having missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Striker Rudy Gestede remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • Derby have won just one of their past eight league games against Middlesbrough (D2 L5), a 3-0 victory in November 2017.
  • The reverse fixture between Derby and Middlesbrough this season was a 1-1 draw - they haven't drawn both league clashes in the same season since 1903-04 in the top flight.
  • Derby's last win on New Year's Day came in 2013 against Middlesbrough - they've drawn one and lost one since then.
  • Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has won each of his past three visits to Pride Park in all competitions, last losing there in February 2006 when in charge of Plymouth Argyle (0-1).
  • Derby haven't drawn three consecutive home league matches since December 2005.
  • Middlesbrough have won six of their past nine away matches in January in all competitions (D2 L1), conceding just three goals across those matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
