Derby County v Middlesbrough

Bradley Johnson served a five-match ban for a biting incident involving Stoke's Joe Allen and for amassing five yellow cards

Bradley Johnson will hope to be included in the Derby County squad for the game against Middlesbrough.

The midfielder was not in the Rams squad against his former side Norwich on Saturday, despite being available after serving a five-match ban.

Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton is another vying for a place against his former club having missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Striker Rudy Gestede remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Match facts