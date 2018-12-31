Derby County v Middlesbrough
Bradley Johnson will hope to be included in the Derby County squad for the game against Middlesbrough.
The midfielder was not in the Rams squad against his former side Norwich on Saturday, despite being available after serving a five-match ban.
Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton is another vying for a place against his former club having missed the past two games with a knee injury.
Striker Rudy Gestede remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Derby have won just one of their past eight league games against Middlesbrough (D2 L5), a 3-0 victory in November 2017.
- The reverse fixture between Derby and Middlesbrough this season was a 1-1 draw - they haven't drawn both league clashes in the same season since 1903-04 in the top flight.
- Derby's last win on New Year's Day came in 2013 against Middlesbrough - they've drawn one and lost one since then.
- Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has won each of his past three visits to Pride Park in all competitions, last losing there in February 2006 when in charge of Plymouth Argyle (0-1).
- Derby haven't drawn three consecutive home league matches since December 2005.
- Middlesbrough have won six of their past nine away matches in January in all competitions (D2 L1), conceding just three goals across those matches.