Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood will return for Sheffield Wednesday to face Birmingham City at Hillsborough.
Westwood missed Saturday's draw at West Brom due to "aches and pains", while striker Steven Fletcher may also return after being rested for the same reason.
Kristian Pedersen could miss a fourth straight game for Birmingham if he fails to recover from an ankle injury.
Marc Roberts (hamstring) is out until towards the end of January for Blues, who are unbeaten in four games.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last three league games against Birmingham, their worst run against them since October 2008 (five straight defeats).
- Birmingham's 3-1 win at Hillsborough in last season's Championship ended a six-match winless league run away at Sheffield Wednesday for the club (D2 L4).
- Sheffield Wednesday have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last five league matches on New Year's Day - they lost last time out, a 3-0 reverse against Burton Albion.
- Birmingham's Garry Monk has won all four of his Championship games against Sheffield Wednesday as a manager, doing so as manager of three different clubs (Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City).
- Adam Reach has been involved in five goals in his last eight league appearances at Hillsborough (4 goals, 1 assist).
- Birmingham have lost just two of their last 10 away league matches (W4 D4) - they lost nine of their 10 prior to this run (W1).