Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

Steven Fletcher has not scored in his last seven appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, last netting in the 3-1 loss at Birmingham on 27 October

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood will return for Sheffield Wednesday to face Birmingham City at Hillsborough.

Westwood missed Saturday's draw at West Brom due to "aches and pains", while striker Steven Fletcher may also return after being rested for the same reason.

Kristian Pedersen could miss a fourth straight game for Birmingham if he fails to recover from an ankle injury.

Marc Roberts (hamstring) is out until towards the end of January for Blues, who are unbeaten in four games.

