Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Birmingham
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

Steven Fletcher
Steven Fletcher has not scored in his last seven appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, last netting in the 3-1 loss at Birmingham on 27 October
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood will return for Sheffield Wednesday to face Birmingham City at Hillsborough.

Westwood missed Saturday's draw at West Brom due to "aches and pains", while striker Steven Fletcher may also return after being rested for the same reason.

Kristian Pedersen could miss a fourth straight game for Birmingham if he fails to recover from an ankle injury.

Marc Roberts (hamstring) is out until towards the end of January for Blues, who are unbeaten in four games.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last three league games against Birmingham, their worst run against them since October 2008 (five straight defeats).
  • Birmingham's 3-1 win at Hillsborough in last season's Championship ended a six-match winless league run away at Sheffield Wednesday for the club (D2 L4).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last five league matches on New Year's Day - they lost last time out, a 3-0 reverse against Burton Albion.
  • Birmingham's Garry Monk has won all four of his Championship games against Sheffield Wednesday as a manager, doing so as manager of three different clubs (Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City).
  • Adam Reach has been involved in five goals in his last eight league appearances at Hillsborough (4 goals, 1 assist).
  • Birmingham have lost just two of their last 10 away league matches (W4 D4) - they lost nine of their 10 prior to this run (W1).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
View full Championship table

