Stoke City v Bristol City

Peter Etebo came off the bench in Stoke's goalless draw at Bolton on Saturday

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett may rotate his players again as the Potters play their fourth game in 11 days.

Full-back Erik Pieters is doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Peter Etebo is pushing for a start.

Bristol City defender Eros Pisano is expected to play after he was rested for Saturday's win against Rotherham.

Nathan Baker faces a late fitness test on a calf problem, while Lloyd Kelly and Andreas Weimann may be recalled to Lee Johnson's starting XI.

