Stoke City v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke City boss Gary Rowett may rotate his players again as the Potters play their fourth game in 11 days.
Full-back Erik Pieters is doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Peter Etebo is pushing for a start.
Bristol City defender Eros Pisano is expected to play after he was rested for Saturday's win against Rotherham.
Nathan Baker faces a late fitness test on a calf problem, while Lloyd Kelly and Andreas Weimann may be recalled to Lee Johnson's starting XI.
Match facts
- Stoke are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Bristol City (W6 D2), with this their first against them since April 2008 - a 2-1 win.
- Since beating Stoke in back-to-back league meetings in 1959, Bristol City have only won two of their following 18 such matches against the Potters (D7 L9).
- Stoke boss Gary Rowett has only lost one of his six previous Championship games against Bristol City as a manager (W3 D2), a 4-1 defeat as Derby County boss at Ashton Gate in September 2017.
- Bristol City have lost 14 of their last 16 away league matches played on New Year's Day, drawing the other two. Their last away win on 1 January came in 1903 at Blackpool, a 1-0 victory.
- Stoke City's Tom Ince has been directly involved in 10 goals in nine league appearances against Bristol City, scoring eight and assisting two.
- Lee Johnson has lost his two league matches on New Year's Day by an aggregate score of 7-1 (Oldham 1-2 Shrewsbury in 2014, Aston Villa 5-0 Bristol City in 2018).