Stoke City v Bristol City

Peter Etebo
Peter Etebo came off the bench in Stoke's goalless draw at Bolton on Saturday
Stoke City boss Gary Rowett may rotate his players again as the Potters play their fourth game in 11 days.

Full-back Erik Pieters is doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Peter Etebo is pushing for a start.

Bristol City defender Eros Pisano is expected to play after he was rested for Saturday's win against Rotherham.

Nathan Baker faces a late fitness test on a calf problem, while Lloyd Kelly and Andreas Weimann may be recalled to Lee Johnson's starting XI.

Match facts

  • Stoke are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Bristol City (W6 D2), with this their first against them since April 2008 - a 2-1 win.
  • Since beating Stoke in back-to-back league meetings in 1959, Bristol City have only won two of their following 18 such matches against the Potters (D7 L9).
  • Stoke boss Gary Rowett has only lost one of his six previous Championship games against Bristol City as a manager (W3 D2), a 4-1 defeat as Derby County boss at Ashton Gate in September 2017.
  • Bristol City have lost 14 of their last 16 away league matches played on New Year's Day, drawing the other two. Their last away win on 1 January came in 1903 at Blackpool, a 1-0 victory.
  • Stoke City's Tom Ince has been directly involved in 10 goals in nine league appearances against Bristol City, scoring eight and assisting two.
  • Lee Johnson has lost his two league matches on New Year's Day by an aggregate score of 7-1 (Oldham 1-2 Shrewsbury in 2014, Aston Villa 5-0 Bristol City in 2018).

Tuesday 1st January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
