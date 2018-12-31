Championship
Wigan15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp celebrates scoring a goal
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored four goals in his past three games, including a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Wigan will be without central defender Dan Burn after his loan spell back from Brighton came to an end.

However, on-loan midfielder Lee Evans is expected to be given permission to play against his parent club.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is suspended following his dismissal for two yellow cards in Saturday's home win against Blackburn.

Basham will serve a one-game ban so Martin Cranie and Richard Stearman will be vying to fill the void.

Match facts

  • Wigan have only won one of their past six home games against Sheffield United in all competitions (D3 L2), winning 4-0 in September 2004.
  • Sheffield United beat Wigan 4-2 in their reverse meeting in October this season; the Blades last did a league double over the Latics in the third tier in 1988-89.
  • Wigan have lost their past two home league matches on New Year's Day by an aggregate score of 7-0 (3-0 v Blackburn in 2007, 4-0 v Man Utd in 2013).
  • Sheffield United are winless in their past nine New Year's Day games (D3 L6) since a 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic in 1994.
  • This is the ninth Football League meeting between Paul Cook and Chris Wilder - both managers have four wins apiece.
  • Wigan have lost three of their past five home league games (W1 D1) - one more than they did in their first 30 under manager Paul Cook (W18 D10).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
