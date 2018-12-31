Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored four goals in his past three games, including a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

Wigan will be without central defender Dan Burn after his loan spell back from Brighton came to an end.

However, on-loan midfielder Lee Evans is expected to be given permission to play against his parent club.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is suspended following his dismissal for two yellow cards in Saturday's home win against Blackburn.

Basham will serve a one-game ban so Martin Cranie and Richard Stearman will be vying to fill the void.

Match facts