Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United
Wigan will be without central defender Dan Burn after his loan spell back from Brighton came to an end.
However, on-loan midfielder Lee Evans is expected to be given permission to play against his parent club.
Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is suspended following his dismissal for two yellow cards in Saturday's home win against Blackburn.
Basham will serve a one-game ban so Martin Cranie and Richard Stearman will be vying to fill the void.
Match facts
- Wigan have only won one of their past six home games against Sheffield United in all competitions (D3 L2), winning 4-0 in September 2004.
- Sheffield United beat Wigan 4-2 in their reverse meeting in October this season; the Blades last did a league double over the Latics in the third tier in 1988-89.
- Wigan have lost their past two home league matches on New Year's Day by an aggregate score of 7-0 (3-0 v Blackburn in 2007, 4-0 v Man Utd in 2013).
- Sheffield United are winless in their past nine New Year's Day games (D3 L6) since a 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic in 1994.
- This is the ninth Football League meeting between Paul Cook and Chris Wilder - both managers have four wins apiece.
- Wigan have lost three of their past five home league games (W1 D1) - one more than they did in their first 30 under manager Paul Cook (W18 D10).