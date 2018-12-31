League Two
Stevenage15:00Newport
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Newport County

Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo is on loan at Newport County Bristol City until the end of the 2018-19 season

Newport County hope striker Antoine Semenyo will recover from illness in time to feature at Stevenage on New Year's Day.

County have fitness concerns over Matty Dolan and Andrew Crofts, while Joss Labadie misses out with a knee problem.

Stevenage striker Alex Reid faces a three-match ban having been sent off in the 1-0 defeat at Crewe on Saturday.

Stevenage have won once in their last six league games, while Newport took a point from the last 12 on offer.

Tuesday 1st January 2019

  • StevenageStevenage15:00NewportNewport County
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town13:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • BuryBury15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City24155444232150
2MK Dons24128435191644
3Mansfield231012134161842
4Colchester25126736251142
5Bury25117745281740
6Forest Green241010437241340
7Exeter2511773628840
8Carlisle251231040301039
9Tranmere2510873731638
10Newport2410683541-636
11Oldham259883833535
12Stevenage25105103032-235
13Grimsby25104112931-234
14Swindon258982732-533
15Crewe2594122429-531
16Northampton2561273133-230
17Port Vale2577112532-728
18Crawley2483133038-827
19Cheltenham2468102736-926
20Morecambe2575132640-1426
21Yeovil235992627-124
22Cambridge2565142241-1923
23Macclesfield2555152141-2020
24Notts County2548132651-2520
View full League Two table

