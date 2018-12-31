Stevenage v Newport County

Antoine Semenyo is on loan at Newport County Bristol City until the end of the 2018-19 season

Newport County hope striker Antoine Semenyo will recover from illness in time to feature at Stevenage on New Year's Day.

County have fitness concerns over Matty Dolan and Andrew Crofts, while Joss Labadie misses out with a knee problem.

Stevenage striker Alex Reid faces a three-match ban having been sent off in the 1-0 defeat at Crewe on Saturday.

Stevenage have won once in their last six league games, while Newport took a point from the last 12 on offer.