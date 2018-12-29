Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur

From the section

TEAM NEWS

4 pars of copy here

brief copy and link here to a related story, whether it's a news item, feature or talking point

As above, if required

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Twitter handle here: max 100 words of copy...

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Team A manager xx xxx: "very succinct copy on merit (max 100 words)

Team B head coach xx xxx: "very succinct copy on merit (max 100 words)

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Make sure copy is based on a score prediction to avoid duplicating commentator's thoughts.

Prediction: x-x

Lawro's full predictions v ???? (highlight this sentence as an in-line link)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won the last four league meetings between the teams, winning the last three 1-0.

Cardiff have failed to score against Spurs in any of their last six clashes in all competitions.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have won three of their last four Premier League home games, although were thrashed 5-1 in their most recent one.



x

Tottenham Hotspur