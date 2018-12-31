Premier League
Arsenal15:00Fulham
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Fulham

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and midfielder Mesut Ozil
Unai Emery says Arsenal "need" Mesut Ozil but the midfielder's future remains a cause for speculation

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess Mesut Ozil after the German forward missed the defeat at Liverpool with a knee complaint.

Full-back Nacho Monreal could feature after a hamstring problem but long-term absentees include Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck.

Fulham defender Alfie Mawson is facing a lay-off after suffering a serious-looking knee injury in the win over Huddersfield.

But manager Claudio Ranieri has no other reported new injury concerns.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Arsenal's impressive 22-match unbeaten run now seems a distant memory, Saturday's 5-1 mauling at Anfield underlining just how far they lag behind those sides really hunting the serious silverware.

A chance to quickly erase some of those painful memories should be welcomed, especially against a club that has never won at either Highbury or the Emirates in 28 visits.

I commentated on Fulham's vital and dramatic late win over fellow strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday and while Claudio Ranieri has certainly brought much needed improvement to their relegation fight, I doubt they possess enough quality or resilience to deny Arsenal a winning start to the New Year.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "We need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result [against Liverpool]."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal have never lost at home to Fulham in any competition spanning 114 years (W23, D5).
  • But Fulham did win 1-0 on the only previous occasion that the teams have met on New Year's Day, in 1966 at Craven Cottage.
  • The Gunners thrashed Fulham 5-1 when the sides met at Craven Cottage in October.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won their last three home games in the Premier League.
  • Their only home defeat in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign so far came on the opening day of the season, when they lost 2-0 to Manchester City.
  • Arsenal have won their last 28 home league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, a run stretching back to October 2008.
  • The Gunners conceded 14 league goals during December 2018 - their most in a calendar month since April 1979 when they conceded 15.

Fulham

  • Fulham's win on Saturday was just their second in their last 17 Premier League matches (D5, L10).
  • They are the only Premier League side yet to win away from home in the league this season; they have picked up just two points from 10 away games.
  • Fulham have scored just one goal in their last five away matches - and that was a penalty.
  • They and Manchester United have kept a Premier League-low two clean sheets this season.
  • Manager Claudio Ranieri has never won a Premier League match against Arsenal in 10 previous attempts (D4, L6).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool2017304884054
2Man City20152354163847
3Tottenham20150543212245
4Chelsea20134338162243
5Arsenal20115442301238
6Man Utd2010554132935
7Wolves208572323029
8Leicester208482423128
9Watford208482728-128
10Everton207673130127
11West Ham208392730-327
12Bournemouth2082102837-926
13Brighton207492227-525
14Crystal Palace2054111726-919
15Newcastle2046101527-1218
16Cardiff2053121938-1918
17Southampton2036112138-1715
18Burnley2043131941-2215
19Fulham2035121843-2514
20Huddersfield2024141235-2310
