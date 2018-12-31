Arsenal v Fulham

Unai Emery says Arsenal "need" Mesut Ozil but the midfielder's future remains a cause for speculation

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess Mesut Ozil after the German forward missed the defeat at Liverpool with a knee complaint.

Full-back Nacho Monreal could feature after a hamstring problem but long-term absentees include Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck.

Fulham defender Alfie Mawson is facing a lay-off after suffering a serious-looking knee injury in the win over Huddersfield.

But manager Claudio Ranieri has no other reported new injury concerns.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Arsenal's impressive 22-match unbeaten run now seems a distant memory, Saturday's 5-1 mauling at Anfield underlining just how far they lag behind those sides really hunting the serious silverware.

A chance to quickly erase some of those painful memories should be welcomed, especially against a club that has never won at either Highbury or the Emirates in 28 visits.

I commentated on Fulham's vital and dramatic late win over fellow strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday and while Claudio Ranieri has certainly brought much needed improvement to their relegation fight, I doubt they possess enough quality or resilience to deny Arsenal a winning start to the New Year.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "We need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result [against Liverpool]."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have never lost at home to Fulham in any competition spanning 114 years (W23, D5).

But Fulham did win 1-0 on the only previous occasion that the teams have met on New Year's Day, in 1966 at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners thrashed Fulham 5-1 when the sides met at Craven Cottage in October.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won their last three home games in the Premier League.

Their only home defeat in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign so far came on the opening day of the season, when they lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

Arsenal have won their last 28 home league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, a run stretching back to October 2008.

The Gunners conceded 14 league goals during December 2018 - their most in a calendar month since April 1979 when they conceded 15.

Fulham